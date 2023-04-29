On Saturday, Josh Jung (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Texas Rangers face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Jhony Brito. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Jhony Brito TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung has four doubles, five home runs and six walks while hitting .269.

Jung has reached base via a hit in 18 games this year (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.7%, and 5% of his trips to the dish).

Jung has driven home a run in eight games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 20.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored a run in 11 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings