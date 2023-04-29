Bubba Thompson Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Bubba Thompson and the Texas Rangers take on the New York Yankees (who will start Jhony Brito) at 7:05 PM ET on Saturday.
Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Bubba Thompson At The Plate
- Thompson is hitting .185 with three doubles, a triple and a walk.
- Thompson has picked up a hit in four games this year (26.7%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 15 games this year.
- Thompson has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least once five times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.8 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Yankees have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.39).
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 26 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Brito (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 6.11 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander threw 2 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.11, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .258 against him.
