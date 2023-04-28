Wyatt Johnston and the Dallas Stars meet the Minnesota Wild in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Xcel Energy Center, on Friday at 9:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Johnston's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Johnston Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Johnston has averaged 15:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +6.

Johnston has scored a goal in 23 of 82 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Johnston has a point in 37 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Johnston has an assist in 17 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Johnston has an implied probability of 42.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 26.3% chance of Johnston having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Johnston Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have given up 219 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+20).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 82 Games 9 41 Points 5 24 Goals 1 17 Assists 4

