The Minnesota Wild host the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Friday, April 28, with puck drop at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2. The Stars are up 3-2. Bookmakers list the Stars as underdogs in this decisive matchup, giving them -110 moneyline odds against the Wild (-110).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which team will emerge victorious in Friday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Stars vs. Wild Predictions for Friday

Our projection model for this matchup calls for a final score of Wild 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-110)

Wild (-110) Computer Predicted Total: 5.9

5.9 Computer Predicted Spread: Wild (-0)

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have earned a record of 8-15-23 in overtime matchups as part of an overall mark of 47-21-14.

Dallas has earned 32 points (10-6-12) in its 28 games decided by one goal.

Across the 14 games this season the Stars finished with only one goal, they have earned eight points.

When Dallas has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned 17 points (5-4-7 record).

The Stars have scored at least three goals 55 times, earning 90 points from those matchups (42-7-6).

Dallas has scored a lone power-play goal in 26 games this season and has registered 35 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Dallas is 29-11-7 (65 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 36 games. The Stars finished 17-11-8 in those matchups (42 points).

Wild Rank Wild AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 23rd 2.91 Goals Scored 3.43 7th 6th 2.67 Goals Allowed 2.62 3rd 18th 30.9 Shots 31.9 14th 16th 31.1 Shots Allowed 29.9 9th 15th 21.4% Power Play % 25% 5th 10th 82% Penalty Kill % 83.5% 3rd

Stars vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

