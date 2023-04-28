The Sacramento Kings are 7.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Friday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Warriors have a 3-2 series lead.

Warriors vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Warriors vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Warriors 120 - Kings 117

Spread & Total Prediction for Warriors vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Kings (+ 7.5)

Kings (+ 7.5) Pick OU: Over (236.5)



The Kings (45-36-1 ATS) have covered the spread 47.6% of the time, 7.3% more often than the Warriors (39-42-1) this year.

Golden State (13-11) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 7.5 points or more this season (54.2%) than Sacramento (2-2) does as a 7.5+-point underdog (50%).

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2022-23, Sacramento and its opponents don't do it as often (48.8% of the time) as Golden State and its opponents (54.9%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Warriors are 37-21, a better tally than the Kings have put up (13-17) as moneyline underdogs.

Warriors Performance Insights

Golden State has been led by its offense, as it ranks second-best in the NBA by putting up 118.9 points per game. It ranks 21st in the league in points allowed (117.1 per contest).

With 29.8 assists per game, the Warriors rank best in the league in the category.

When it comes to three-point shooting, everything is clicking for the Warriors, who are making 16.6 three-pointers per game (best in NBA) and shooting 38.5% from three-point land (second-best).

So far this season, Golden State has taken 52.1% two-pointers, accounting for 61.5% of the team's baskets. It has shot 47.9% from beyond the arc (38.5% of the team's baskets).

Kings Performance Insights

On offense, Sacramento is the best squad in the league (120.7 points per game). Defensively, it is 25th (118.1 points conceded per game).

This season the Kings are third-best in the league in assists at 27.3 per game.

The Kings are the fifth-best team in the league in 3-pointers made (13.8 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage (36.9%).

Sacramento attempts 42.3% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 57.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 31.6% of Sacramento's baskets are 3-pointers, and 68.4% are 2-pointers.

