The Texas Rangers and Travis Jankowski, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski has three doubles, a triple and six walks while batting .326.

Jankowski has picked up a hit in 55.6% of his 18 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.2% of those games.

In 18 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Jankowski has driven in a run in four games this season (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in seven games this year (38.9%), including multiple runs in three games.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 10 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings