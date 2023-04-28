Roope Hintz Player Prop Bets: Stars vs. Wild - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
Roope Hintz will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild play in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, April 28, 2023. Prop bets for Hintz in that upcoming Stars-Wild game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Roope Hintz vs. Wild Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)
Hintz Season Stats Insights
- Hintz has averaged 17:33 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +31).
- In 30 of 73 games this year, Hintz has scored a goal, with eight of those games resulting in multiple goals.
- Hintz has a point in 52 games this season (out of 73), including multiple points 22 times.
- Hintz has an assist in 30 of 73 games played this season, including multiple assists 11 times.
- Hintz has an implied probability of 60.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Hintz going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.
Hintz Stats vs. the Wild
- On the defensive side, the Wild are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 219 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.
- The team's +20 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Minnesota
|73
|Games
|13
|75
|Points
|23
|37
|Goals
|9
|38
|Assists
|14
