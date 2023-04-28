The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung and his .579 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Reds.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is hitting .281 with four doubles, five home runs and six walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 86th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.

Jung has gotten at least one hit in 78.3% of his games this season (18 of 23), with more than one hit seven times (30.4%).

In four games this season, he has gone deep (17.4%, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate).

Jung has had an RBI in eight games this year (34.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (21.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 11 games this season (47.8%), including four multi-run games (17.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 12 9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings