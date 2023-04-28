Ezequiel Duran -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on April 28 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Yankees.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

  • Duran has three doubles, a home run and a walk while batting .294.
  • In 55.6% of his games this year (10 of 18), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (22.2%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has gone deep in one of 18 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this year (22.2%), Duran has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once four times this year (22.2%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 7
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Yankees have a 3.31 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (25 total, one per game).
  • The Yankees will send Schmidt (0-2) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.30 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up no earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In five games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 6.30 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .298 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.