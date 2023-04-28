Adolis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .692 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on April 28 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Adolis García At The Plate

  • Garcia has 24 hits, which ranks first among Texas hitters this season, while batting .255 with 11 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
  • Garcia has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • He has homered in 20.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 24), and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Garcia has picked up an RBI in 54.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 29.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
  • In 58.3% of his games this year (14 of 24), he has scored, and in three of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 11
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%)
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees have a 3.31 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 25 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.30 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing no earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put together a 6.30 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .298 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.