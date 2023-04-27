The Texas Rangers (14-10) hope to break their three-game losing run against the New York Yankees (14-11), at 8:05 PM ET on Thursday.

The Yankees will give the nod to Gerrit Cole (4-0, .79 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Andrew Heaney (2-1, 4.34 ERA).

Rangers vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (4-0, 0.79 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (2-1, 4.34 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

The Rangers will send Heaney (2-1) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.34 ERA and 20 strikeouts over 18 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.34, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opponents are batting .232 against him.

Heaney enters this game with one quality start under his belt this year.

Heaney will aim to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 4.6 innings per outing.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

The Yankees will hand the ball to Cole (4-0) for his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a .79 ERA this season with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across five games.

He has four quality starts in five chances this season.

Cole has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 32-year-old's .79 ERA ranks third, .794 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 29th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

