How to Watch the Rangers vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees and Texas Rangers meet on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET. Anthony Volpe and Marcus Semien have been on a tear as of late for their respective clubs.
Rangers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 32 home runs.
- Texas ranks sixth in the majors with a .439 team slugging percentage.
- The Rangers have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.
- Texas is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking second with 154 total runs this season.
- The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .339 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.
- The Rangers rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.
- Texas averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-most in the majors.
- Texas has pitched to a 3.67 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.
- The Rangers have a combined 1.209 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers' Andrew Heaney (2-1) will make his fifth start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings against the Oakland Athletics.
- He has earned a quality start one time in four starts this season.
- Heaney will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/22/2023
|Athletics
|W 18-3
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Shintaro Fujinami
|4/23/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-2
|Home
|Jacob deGrom
|Kyle Muller
|4/24/2023
|Reds
|L 7-6
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Nick Lodolo
|4/25/2023
|Reds
|L 7-6
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Luke Weaver
|4/26/2023
|Reds
|L 5-3
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Graham Ashcraft
|4/27/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Gerrit Cole
|4/28/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Jacob deGrom
|Clarke Schmidt
|4/29/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Jhony Brito
|4/30/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|5/2/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Ryne Nelson
|5/3/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Zac Gallen
