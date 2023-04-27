Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Nate Lowe (.375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .255 with nine doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
- In 79.2% of his games this season (19 of 24), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (20.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in three games this year (12.5%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (54.2%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (12.5%).
- In 11 of 24 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (83.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.36).
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (25 total, one per game).
- Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 4-0 with a .79 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks third in ERA (.79), fourth in WHIP (.794), and 28th in K/9 (9.5).
