Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ezequiel Duran -- hitting .313 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on April 27 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .277 with three doubles, a home run and a walk.
- Duran has had a hit in nine of 17 games this season (52.9%), including multiple hits three times (17.6%).
- He has gone deep in one of 17 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year (17.6%), Duran has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (23.5%), including one multi-run game.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.36 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 25 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Cole (4-0) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a .79 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks third in ERA (.79), fourth in WHIP (.794), and 28th in K/9 (9.5).
