Marcus Semien will lead the charge for the Texas Rangers (14-9) on Wednesday, April 26, when they battle Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (9-15) at Great American Ball Park at 12:35 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at -105. The contest's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray - TEX (1-1, 3.72 ERA) vs Graham Ashcraft - CIN (2-0, 1.87 ERA)

Rangers vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won nine out of the 15 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Rangers have a 9-6 record (winning 60% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times.

The Reds have been victorious in six, or 31.6%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win four times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Reds had a record of 3-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 3rd Win AL West +400 - 2nd

