On Wednesday, Josh Jung (.548 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is batting .281 with four doubles, five home runs and six walks.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 54th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 98th and he is 39th in slugging.

In 81.8% of his games this season (18 of 22), Jung has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (31.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 18.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 22), and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.4% of his games this year, Jung has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (22.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (11 of 22), with two or more runs four times (18.2%).

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Reds Pitching Rankings