Donovan Mitchell be on the court for the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 PM on Wednesday against the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent action, a 102-93 loss to the Knicks, Mitchell tallied 11 points and five assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Mitchell's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 28.3 31.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.9 Assists 5.5 4.4 4.8 PRA 39.5 37 40.7 PR -- 32.6 35.9 3PM 3.5 3.6 3.6



Donovan Mitchell Insights vs. the Knicks

Mitchell is responsible for taking 20.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.6 per game.

He's taken 9.3 threes per game, or 24.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Mitchell's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 98.7 per game, fewest among NBA teams.

The Knicks are the 12th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 113.1 points per game.

The Knicks are the seventh-ranked squad in the league, giving up 42 rebounds per game.

The Knicks are the 13th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 25.1 assists per game.

Allowing 13 made 3-pointers per game, the Knicks are the 25th-ranked squad in the league.

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/23/2023 42 11 4 5 0 0 1 4/21/2023 38 22 7 5 2 0 2 4/18/2023 39 17 2 13 2 1 2 4/15/2023 44 38 5 8 6 1 3 3/31/2023 40 42 4 5 6 1 0 1/24/2023 38 24 8 8 6 1 4 12/4/2022 40 23 4 5 2 1 0 10/30/2022 37 38 3 12 8 2 1

