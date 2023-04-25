The injury report for the Phoenix Suns (45-37) heading into their NBA playoffs first round game 5 against the Los Angeles Clippers (44-38) currently includes just one player. The playoff matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 25 from Footprint Center.

Last time out, the Suns bested the Clippers 112-100 on Saturday. Kevin Durant led the Suns in the win with 31 points, while Russell Westbrook had 37 in the losing effort for the Clippers.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cameron Payne PG Questionable Back 10.3 2.2 4.5

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kawhi Leonard SF Out Knee 23.8 6.5 3.9 Paul George SF Out Leg 23.8 6.1 5.1

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT, BSAZ, and BSSC

Suns Season Insights

The Suns score just 0.5 more points per game (113.6) than the Clippers give up (113.1).

When Phoenix totals more than 113.1 points, it is 33-10.

In their last 10 games, the Suns have been racking up 115.7 points per game, an average that's slightly higher than the 113.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Phoenix makes 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.4% from deep while its opponents hit 35.7% from long range.

The Suns rank 17th in the league by averaging 112.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are seventh in the NBA, allowing 110.1 points per 100 possessions.

Clippers Season Insights

The Clippers score an average of 113.6 points per game, only two more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow to opponents.

Los Angeles has put together a 34-8 record in games it scores more than 111.6 points.

The Clippers are scoring 117.7 points per contest over their past 10 games, which is 4.1 more than their average for the season (113.6).

Los Angeles knocks down 12.7 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.2. It shoots 38.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.5%.

The Clippers average 112.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (13th in league), and concede 112.1 points per 100 possessions (17th in NBA).

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -12.5 224

