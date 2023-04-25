Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Wild NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5 on April 25, 2023
Player props are available for Jason Robertson and Kirill Kaprizov, among others, when the Dallas Stars host the Minnesota Wild at American Airlines Center on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
Stars vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Robertson, who has 109 points (46 goals, 63 assists) and plays an average of 18:50 per game.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Apr. 23
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Wild
|Apr. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Wild
|Apr. 19
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Wild
|Apr. 17
|1
|0
|1
|7
|vs. Blues
|Apr. 13
|0
|0
|0
|4
Jamie Benn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -145)
Jamie Benn is another of Dallas' offensive options, contributing 78 points (33 goals, 45 assists) to the team.
Benn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Apr. 23
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Wild
|Apr. 21
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Wild
|Apr. 19
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Wild
|Apr. 17
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Blues
|Apr. 13
|0
|1
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild
Kirill Kaprizov Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)
Kaprizov's 75 points are important for Minnesota. He has 40 goals and 35 assists in 67 games.
Kaprizov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|Apr. 23
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Stars
|Apr. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Stars
|Apr. 19
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Stars
|Apr. 17
|1
|0
|1
|6
|at Predators
|Apr. 13
|0
|0
|0
|0
Mats Zuccarello Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141)
Mats Zuccarello is one of the impact players on offense for Minnesota with 67 total points (0.9 per game), with 22 goals and 45 assists in 78 games.
Zuccarello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|Apr. 23
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Apr. 21
|2
|0
|2
|2
|at Stars
|Apr. 19
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Stars
|Apr. 17
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Predators
|Apr. 13
|0
|0
|0
|0
