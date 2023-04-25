When the Texas Rangers (14-8) and Cincinnati Reds (8-15) square of at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, April 25, Martin Perez will get the nod for the Rangers, while the Reds will send Luke Weaver to the mound. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +120 moneyline odds. The contest's over/under has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Perez - TEX (3-1, 3.38 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (0-1, 6.00 ERA)

Rangers vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 14 times this season and won nine, or 64.3%, of those games.

The Rangers have gone 6-4 (winning 60% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Texas has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Reds have been underdogs in 18 games this season and have come away with the win five times (27.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Reds have been victorious two times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Reds had a record of 3-6.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+145) Travis Jankowski 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+220) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Adolis García 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+120) Nate Lowe 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3500 16th 4th Win AL West +450 - 2nd

