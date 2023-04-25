Marcus Semien and his .522 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (162 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Cincinnati Reds and Luke Weaver on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Reds.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

  • Semien has an OPS of .832, fueled by an OBP of .360 to go with a slugging percentage of .472. All three of those stats lead Texas hitters this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 44th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.
  • Semien has had a hit in 16 of 22 games this season (72.7%), including multiple hits nine times (40.9%).
  • In four games this year, he has homered (18.2%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 11 games this season (50.0%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (27.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 59.1% of his games this year (13 of 22), with two or more runs seven times (31.8%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 10
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (50.0%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (70.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (30.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (70.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.06).
  • The Reds rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (24 total, one per game).
  • Weaver (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Reds, his second of the season.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
