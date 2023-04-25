Leody Taveras -- 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is batting .270 with four doubles, a triple and two walks.

Taveras has gotten a hit in six of 11 games this year (54.5%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his 11 games this season.

In three games this year (27.3%), Taveras has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 11 games (54.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 7 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Reds Pitching Rankings