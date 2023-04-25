The Texas Rangers and Josh Jung, who went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI last time in action, battle Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Luke Weaver TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is hitting .282 with three doubles, five home runs and six walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.

Jung has picked up a hit in 17 of 21 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

In 19.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

Jung has driven home a run in seven games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 19.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 11 games this year (52.4%), including four multi-run games (19.0%).

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings