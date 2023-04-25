Jamie Benn Player Prop Bets: Stars vs. Wild - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
Jamie Benn and the Dallas Stars meet the Minnesota Wild in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at American Airlines Center, on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Benn's props? Here is some information to assist you.
Jamie Benn vs. Wild Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -159)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)
Benn Season Stats Insights
- Benn has averaged 15:47 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +23).
- Benn has scored a goal in a game 31 times this season over 82 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.
- In 54 of 82 games this year, Benn has registered a point, and 22 of those games included multiple points.
- Benn has an assist in 37 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists 11 times.
- Benn has an implied probability of 61.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Benn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.
Benn Stats vs. the Wild
- On the defensive side, the Wild have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 219 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.
- The team's goal differential (+20) ranks 14th in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Minnesota
|82
|Games
|12
|78
|Points
|12
|33
|Goals
|7
|45
|Assists
|5
