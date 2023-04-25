Adolis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .700 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Adolis García At The Plate

  • Garcia leads Texas in total hits (21) this season while batting .250 with 10 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified batters, he ranks 96th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 129th and he is 27th in slugging.
  • In 13 of 21 games this year (61.9%) Garcia has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (19.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in 23.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 21), and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Garcia has driven home a run in 12 games this year (57.1%), including more than one RBI in 33.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored a run in 13 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 9
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%)
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.4 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.06).
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (24 total, one per game).
  • Weaver (0-1) gets the start for the Reds, his second of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.