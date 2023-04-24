Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (14-7) will visit Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (7-15) at Great American Ball Park on Monday, April 24, with a start time of 6:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds -105 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for the game.

Rangers vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (2-2, 5.40 ERA) vs Nick Lodolo - CIN (2-1, 4.98 ERA)

Rangers vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 13 games this season and won nine (69.2%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Rangers have gone 9-4 (69.2%).

Texas has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers went 4-2 across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have come away with four wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have been victorious three times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Robbie Grossman 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+260) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Bubba Thompson 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+333) Leody Taveras - 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+290)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3500 16th 4th Win AL West +450 - 2nd

