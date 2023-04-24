Rangers vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
Monday will see the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils meet in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Madison Square Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SN360, TVAS, MSG, and MSGSN. The Rangers lead the series 2-1. The Devils are underdogs (+130) in this matchup against the Rangers (-150).
Rangers vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, TVAS, MSG, and MSGSN
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-150)
|Devils (+130)
|-
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers have been favored on the moneyline 59 times this season, and have finished 35-24 in those games.
- New York has a 26-16 record (winning 61.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 60.0%.
Devils Betting Insights
- The Devils have been made an underdog 22 times this season, and won 14, or 63.6%, of those games.
- This season New Jersey has won five of its six games when it's the underdog by at least +130 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Devils have a 43.5% chance to win.
Rangers vs. Devils Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Devils Total (Rank)
|273 (12th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|216 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|222 (8th)
|59 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|49 (20th)
|43 (9th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- In New York's past 10 games, it hit the over twice.
- In the past 10 games, the Rangers have scored 0.6 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Rangers offense's 273 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 12th in the league.
- The Rangers have given up the fourth-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 216 (2.6 per game).
- The team's goal differential is sixth-best in the league at +57.
Devils Advanced Stats
- New Jersey has hit the over twice in its past 10 games.
- Over the last 10 games, the Devils and their opponents averaged 0.8 more goals than their season game score average of 9.4 goals.
- The Devils' 289 total goals (3.5 per game) are the fourth-most in the league.
- The Devils' 222 total goals given up (2.7 per game) are the eighth-fewest in the NHL.
- Their third-best goal differential is +67.
