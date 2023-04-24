Rangers vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 24
Monday's contest between the Texas Rangers (14-7) and Cincinnati Reds (7-15) squaring off at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on April 24.
The Texas Rangers will give the nod to Nathan Eovaldi (2-2, 5.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Nick Lodolo (2-1, 4.98 ERA).
Rangers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Rangers vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-2.
- Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Rangers covered the spread.
- The Rangers have won nine, or 69.2%, of the 13 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Texas has entered 13 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 9-4 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas has scored 139 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.37 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 18
|@ Royals
|W 12-2
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Brad Keller
|April 19
|@ Royals
|W 12-3
|Martín Pérez vs Brady Singer
|April 21
|Athletics
|L 5-4
|Jon Gray vs JP Sears
|April 22
|Athletics
|W 18-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Shintaro Fujinami
|April 23
|Athletics
|W 5-2
|Jacob deGrom vs Kyle Muller
|April 24
|@ Reds
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Nick Lodolo
|April 25
|@ Reds
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Luke Weaver
|April 26
|@ Reds
|-
|Jon Gray vs Graham Ashcraft
|April 27
|Yankees
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Gerrit Cole
|April 28
|Yankees
|-
|Jacob deGrom vs Clarke Schmidt
|April 29
|Yankees
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Jhony Brito
