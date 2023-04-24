In a Monday NBA Playoff slate that has three competitive contests, the Milwaukee Bucks versus the Miami Heat is a game to see.

Today's NBA Games

The Miami Heat take on the Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks hope to pick up a road win at the Heat on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIA Record: 44-38

44-38 MIL Record: 58-24

58-24 MIA Stats: 109.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second)

109.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second) MIL Stats: 116.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (14th)

Players to Watch

MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (20.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG)

Bam Adebayo (20.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG) MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.1 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 5.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIL -7

MIL -7 MIL Odds to Win: -306

-306 MIA Odds to Win: +244

+244 Total: 218.5 points

The Philadelphia 76ers play the Brooklyn Nets

The Nets hit the road the 76ers on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TNT

TNT Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHI Record: 54-28

54-28 BKN Record: 45-37

45-37 PHI Stats: 115.2 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (third)

115.2 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (third) BKN Stats: 113.4 PPG (19th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (33.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 4.2 APG)

Joel Embiid (33.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 4.2 APG) BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (20.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.3 APG)

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies look to pull off a road win at the Lakers on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAL Record: 43-39

43-39 MEM Record: 51-31

51-31 LAL Stats: 117.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (20th)

117.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (20th) MEM Stats: 116.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.9 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.6 APG)

Anthony Davis (25.9 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.6 APG) MEM Key Player: Ja Morant (26.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 8.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAL -4.5

LAL -4.5 LAL Odds to Win: -199

-199 MEM Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 221.5 points

See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.