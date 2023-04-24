The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras, who went 3-for-4 last time out, battle Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Athletics.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Leody Taveras At The Plate

  • Taveras is hitting .265 with three doubles, a triple and a walk.
  • This season, Taveras has totaled at least one hit in five of 10 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 10 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • In two games this season, Taveras has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five of 10 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.02).
  • Reds pitchers combine to allow 22 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Lodolo (2-1 with a 4.98 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering hits.
  • The 25-year-old has a 4.98 ERA and 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .326 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.