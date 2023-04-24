Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Reds - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras, who went 3-for-4 last time out, battle Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Athletics.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is hitting .265 with three doubles, a triple and a walk.
- This season, Taveras has totaled at least one hit in five of 10 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 10 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- In two games this season, Taveras has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 10 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.02).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 22 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Lodolo (2-1 with a 4.98 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 4.98 ERA and 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .326 to opposing hitters.
