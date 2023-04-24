The Los Angeles Lakers are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE. The Lakers have a 2-1 series lead. The matchup's over/under is 221.5.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -4.5 221.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 221.5 combined points in 59 of 82 games this season.
  • Los Angeles' contests this year have an average total of 233.8, 12.3 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Lakers' ATS record is 41-41-0 this season.
  • Los Angeles has won 20, or 64.5%, of the 31 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Los Angeles has a record of 12-2, a 85.7% win rate, when it's favored by -210 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lakers have a 67.7% chance to win.

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

  • Memphis and its opponents have combined to score more than 221.5 points in 56 of 82 games this season.
  • The average over/under for Memphis' contests this season is 229.9, 8.4 more points than this game's total.
  • Memphis has a 40-42-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Grizzlies have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win three times (15.8%) in those contests.
  • Memphis has not won as an underdog of +170 or more on the moneyline this season in six games with those odds or longer.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Memphis has a 37% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 59 72% 117.2 234.1 116.6 229.6 232.1
Grizzlies 56 68.3% 116.9 234.1 113 229.6 230.9

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • The Lakers have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over their last 10 games.
  • The Lakers have hit the over in eight of their past 10 outings.
  • Los Angeles has a better record against the spread in home games (21-20-0) than it does in road games (20-21-0).
  • The Lakers score just 4.2 more points per game (117.2) than the Grizzlies allow (113).
  • Los Angeles has a 31-19 record against the spread and a 34-16 record overall when putting up more than 113 points.

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

  • Memphis has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in its last 10 games.
  • The Grizzlies have hit the over in five of their last 10 games.
  • Against the spread, Memphis has been better at home (25-16-0) than away (15-26-0).
  • The Grizzlies' 116.9 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up.
  • Memphis has put together a 28-13 ATS record and a 34-7 overall record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Lakers and Grizzlies Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Lakers 41-41 10-5 44-38
Grizzlies 40-42 2-6 37-45

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Lakers Grizzlies
117.2
Points Scored (PG)
 116.9
6
NBA Rank (PPG)
 8
31-19
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 28-13
34-16
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 34-7
116.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 113
20
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 11
28-17
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 33-22
28-17
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 41-14

