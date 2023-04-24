The Colorado Avalanche visit the Seattle Kraken Monday for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT. The Avalanche have a 2-1 lead in the series.

You can watch the Avalanche try to take down the Kraken on TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Avalanche vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/22/2023 Kraken Avalanche 6-4 COL 4/20/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 COL 4/18/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-1 SEA 3/5/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 (F/OT) SEA 1/21/2023 Kraken Avalanche 2-1 (F/SO) COL

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have allowed 223 total goals (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest in NHL action.

The Avalanche's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Avalanche have gone 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 38 goals during that span.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 71 42 69 111 47 43 44.4% Mikko Rantanen 82 55 50 105 45 61 49.1% Cale Makar 60 17 49 66 48 50 - J.T. Compher 82 17 35 52 28 28 48.8% Artturi Lehkonen 64 21 30 51 12 26 17.4%

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken concede 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the NHL.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the league's fourth-best offense.

Over the past 10 games, the Kraken are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that span.

Kraken Key Players