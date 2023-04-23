After going 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Leody Taveras and the Texas Rangers take on the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Kyle Muller) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Leody Taveras At The Plate

  • Taveras is batting .200 with three doubles, a triple and a walk.
  • In four of nine games this year, Taveras has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In nine games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • In two games this year, Taveras has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • In four of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.3 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (8.08).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up 39 total home runs at a rate of 1.9 per game (most in the league).
  • Muller (0-1 with a 7.23 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the lefty went four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 13 hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.23, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .346 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.