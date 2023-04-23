The Texas Rangers and Ezequiel Duran, who went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, battle Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Athletics.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

  • Duran is hitting .265 with a double, a home run and a walk.
  • Duran is batting .333 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • This year, Duran has recorded at least one hit in seven of 13 games (53.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one of 13 games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Duran has driven in a run in three games this season (23.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In three of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 4
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 8.08 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (39 total, 1.9 per game).
  • Muller (0-1 with a 7.23 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed four innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 13 hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.23, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .346 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.