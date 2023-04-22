Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (12-7) will host Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (4-16) at Globe Life Field on Saturday, April 22, with a start time of 7:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Athletics (+195). The total for the contest has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney - TEX (1-1, 4.97 ERA) vs Shintaro Fujinami - OAK (0-3, 11.37 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Rangers and Athletics matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rangers (-250) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $14.00 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Marcus Semien get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Rangers vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won seven out of the 11 games, or 63.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and went 4-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Athletics have come away with four wins in the 20 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Athletics have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +195 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Adolis García 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+120) Josh Jung 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150) Nate Lowe 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+135) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Travis Jankowski 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rangers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3500 16th 4th Win AL West +450 - 3rd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.