Rangers vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 22
Saturday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (12-7) versus the Oakland Athletics (4-16) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on April 22.
The probable pitchers are Andrew Heaney (1-1) for the Texas Rangers and Shintaro Fujinami (0-3) for the Oakland Athletics.
Rangers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
Rangers vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rangers 6, Athletics 3.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Rangers covered the spread.
- This season, the Rangers have been favored 11 times and won seven, or 63.6%, of those games.
- Texas has played as favorites of -250 or more twice this season and split those games.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 116 total runs this season.
- The Rangers' 3.51 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 16
|@ Astros
|W 9-1
|Andrew Heaney vs Framber Valdez
|April 17
|@ Royals
|W 4-0
|Jacob deGrom vs Jordan Lyles
|April 18
|@ Royals
|W 12-2
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Brad Keller
|April 19
|@ Royals
|W 12-3
|Martín Pérez vs Brady Singer
|April 21
|Athletics
|L 5-4
|Jon Gray vs JP Sears
|April 22
|Athletics
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Shintaro Fujinami
|April 23
|Athletics
|-
|Jacob deGrom vs Kyle Muller
|April 24
|@ Reds
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Nick Lodolo
|April 25
|@ Reds
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Luke Weaver
|April 26
|@ Reds
|-
|Jon Gray vs Graham Ashcraft
|April 27
|Yankees
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Gerrit Cole
