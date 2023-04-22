Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Leody Taveras and the Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Shintaro Fujinami) at 7:05 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is batting .192 with two doubles, a triple and a walk.
- In three of eight games this season, Taveras has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In eight games played this season, he has not homered.
- In two games this year, Taveras has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- In three of eight games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.4 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Athletics' 7.53 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 35 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (most in baseball).
- The Athletics will send Fujinami (0-3) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with an 11.37 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 11.37, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .245 batting average against him.
