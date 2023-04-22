The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung (batting .293 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI), battle starter Shintaro Fujinami and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami

Shintaro Fujinami TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung has 20 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .338.

Jung will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with one homer over the course of his last games.

Jung has had a hit in 15 of 18 games this season (83.3%), including multiple hits five times (27.8%).

In 16.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Jung has driven in a run in five games this season (27.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine of 18 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings