Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ezequiel Duran -- 1-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics, with Shintaro Fujinami on the mound, on April 22 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Athletics.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .219 with a double and a walk.
- Duran has picked up a hit in six games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 12 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Duran has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 7.53 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 35 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (most in the league).
- Fujinami (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his fourth start of the season. He's put together an 11.37 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while surrendering hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 11.37, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .245 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.