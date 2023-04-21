When the Texas Rangers (12-6) and Oakland Athletics (3-16) face off in the series opener at Globe Life Field on Friday, April 21, Jon Gray will get the call for the Rangers, while the Athletics will send JP Sears to the mound. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -210 moneyline odds against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +170. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Rangers vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSWX

BSSWX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (1-1, 3.21 ERA) vs Sears - OAK (0-1, 4.60 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Rangers' matchup against the Athletics but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Rangers (-210) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rangers to defeat the Athletics with those odds, and the Rangers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $14.76.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Marcus Semien get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Rangers vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won seven out of the 10 games in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and went 4-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to go over the total eight times.

The Athletics have been victorious in three, or 15.8%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Athletics have a win-loss record of 1-5 when favored by +170 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Athletics had a record of 1-9.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Rangers vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+150) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Adolis García 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+135) Nate Lowe 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Josh Jung 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rangers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 4th Win AL West +450 - 3rd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.