Marcus Semien -- 3-for-5 with two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, on April 21 at 8:05 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Royals.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: BSSWX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Marcus Semien At The Plate

  • Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.507) and total hits (22) this season.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
  • Semien enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .450 with three homers.
  • Semien has gotten at least one hit in 72.2% of his games this year (13 of 18), with more than one hit eight times (44.4%).
  • In four games this season, he has hit a home run (22.2%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 50.0% of his games this year, Semien has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (27.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 61.1% of his games this season (11 of 18), with two or more runs six times (33.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (88.9%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (55.6%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (77.8%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (66.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics' 7.71 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Sears (0-1) takes the mound for the Athletics in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.60 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.60, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.