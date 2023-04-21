Bubba Thompson -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on April 21 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: BSSWX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Bubba Thompson At The Plate

  • Thompson is hitting .200 with three doubles and a triple.
  • In three of 10 games this year, Thompson has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this season.
  • Thompson has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored at least once three times this season (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.1 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (7.71).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.8 per game).
  • The Athletics will send Sears (0-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.60 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has a 4.60 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to his opponents.
