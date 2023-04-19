The Dallas Stars are on their home ice at American Airlines Center to square off with the Minnesota Wild for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Wednesday, April 19, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSW, and BSNX. The Wild lead the series 1-0. The Wild are underdogs (+130) against the Stars (-150).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we expect to take home the victory in Wednesday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Stars vs. Wild Predictions for Wednesday

Our model for this matchup predicts a final score of Stars 4, Wild 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-150)

Stars (-150) Computer Predicted Total: 5.9

5.9 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.8)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars (47-21-14 overall) have an 8-15-23 record in games that have needed overtime.

Dallas is 9-6-12 (30 points) in its 27 games decided by one goal.

In the 13 games this season the Stars registered just one goal, they went 3-8-2 (eight points).

Dallas has taken 17 points from the 16 games this season when it scored two goals (5-4-7 record).

The Stars have scored more than two goals in 52 games (39-7-6, 84 points).

In the 26 games when Dallas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 14-5-7 to record 35 points.

When it has outshot opponents, Dallas is 28-11-7 (63 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents 33 times, and went 15-10-8 (38 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 2.91 23rd 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 2.67 6th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.9 18th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 31.1 16th 5th 25% Power Play % 21.4% 15th 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 82% 10th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Stars vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSW, and BSNX

ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSW, and BSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.