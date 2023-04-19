Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Robbie Grossman -- hitting .125 with three walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on April 19 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Royals.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman has a double, a home run and five walks while hitting .170.
- Grossman has had a base hit in seven of 15 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- In three games this season (20.0%), Grossman has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Royals have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.22).
- The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (25 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Royals will send Singer (1-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 7.88 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 7.88 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .308 to opposing hitters.
