Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (4-14) will host Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (11-6) at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, April 19, with a start time of 2:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Royals as -110 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rangers -110 moneyline odds to win. A 9-run total is set in this contest.

Rangers vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer - KC (1-1, 7.88 ERA) vs Martin Perez - TEX (2-1, 2.87 ERA)

Rangers vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Rangers' matchup against the Royals but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Rangers (-110) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rangers to take down the Royals with those odds, and the Rangers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.09.

Rangers vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Royals have not played a game this season while listed as the favorite.

The Royals have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kansas City has a 52.4% chance to win.

The Royals have not been favored on the moneyline over the last 10 games.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Kansas City and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win three times (50%) in those games.

This year, the Rangers have won three of six games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Rangers had a record of 2-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 8-2-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Nate Lowe 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+140) Travis Jankowski 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+250) Adolis García 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+140) Josh Jung 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+170)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 4th Win AL West +450 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.