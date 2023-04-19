Leody Taveras -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on April 19 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

  • Taveras is batting .105 with a double and a walk.
  • Taveras has gotten a hit in two of six games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.
  • He has not homered in his six games this year.
  • Taveras has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 5
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have a 5.22 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (25 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Singer gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 7.88 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty went five innings, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • In three games this season, the 26-year-old has a 7.88 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .308 to opposing batters.
