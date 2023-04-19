Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Josh Jung (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung has 18 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .338.
- Jung will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 with one homer in his last games.
- In 81.3% of his games this year (13 of 16), Jung has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (31.3%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 18.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Jung has driven in a run in five games this year (31.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (eight of 16), he has scored, and in three of those games (18.8%) he has scored more than once.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|7 (87.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.22 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (25 total, 1.4 per game).
- Singer makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 7.88 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 7.88, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .308 against him.
