On Wednesday, Josh Jung (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung has 18 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .338.

Jung will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 with one homer in his last games.

In 81.3% of his games this year (13 of 16), Jung has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (31.3%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 18.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Jung has driven in a run in five games this year (31.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 50.0% of his games this season (eight of 16), he has scored, and in three of those games (18.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 7 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Royals Pitching Rankings