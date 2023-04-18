Travis Jankowski -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brad Keller on the hill, on April 18 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brad Keller

Brad Keller TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski has two doubles, a triple and three walks while batting .304.

Jankowski has gotten a hit in five of 10 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this season.

In three games this year, Jankowski has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In four games this year (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

