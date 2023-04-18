The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (batting .146 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, three walks and 10 RBI), battle starting pitcher Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Astros.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brad Keller

Brad Keller TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has a double, three home runs and four walks while hitting .200.

Garcia has had a hit in eight of 15 games this season (53.3%), including multiple hits three times (20.0%).

He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 53.3% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 26.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In eight games this season (53.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings