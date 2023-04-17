How to Watch the Stars vs. Wild Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The opening game of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Monday will see the Dallas Stars host the Minnesota Wild, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2, SN360, and TVAS2.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
You can turn on ESPN2, SN360, and TVAS2 to catch the action as the Wild try to knock off the Stars.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2, SN360, and TVAS2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Stars vs. Wild Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/17/2023
|Wild
|Stars
|2-1 (F/SO) MIN
|2/8/2023
|Stars
|Wild
|4-1 DAL
|12/29/2022
|Wild
|Stars
|4-1 DAL
|12/4/2022
|Stars
|Wild
|6-5 (F/SO) MIN
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league play.
- The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Stars have gone 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Stars have given up only 1.5 goals per game (15 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that stretch.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild allow 2.7 goals per game (219 in total), the sixth-fewest in the NHL.
- With 239 goals (2.9 per game), the Wild have the NHL's 23rd-ranked offense.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Wild have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Wild have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) during that span.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|67
|40
|35
|75
|54
|50
|40%
|Mats Zuccarello
|78
|22
|45
|67
|44
|45
|40%
|Matthew Boldy
|81
|31
|32
|63
|43
|51
|54.6%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|78
|23
|37
|60
|14
|44
|49.4%
|Marcus Johansson
|80
|19
|27
|46
|31
|31
|44.2%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.